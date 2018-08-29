Lady Tigers take two of three at Guymon quad

The Guymon Lady Tigers played host to a trio of Kansas squads Tuesday afternoon in its annual quad. Guymon took two of three matches on the day, with wins of 25-8, 25-5 over Moscow; 25-22, 25-14 over Rolla, and a loss to Elkhart. After winning the first set 25-19 over Elkhart, Guymon fell 25-17, 25-19 to the Lady Wildcats.

Macy LeGrange and Camry Kane were dominant offensively on the net as LeGrange recorded 22 kills in three matches and Kane 12. Amy Loya added 8 kills. Defensively up front, Loya had three blocks and Danica Portillo 2.

Hope Blood had 43 assists, while Bethany Jones and Isabelle Malkuch each had eight aces from the service line.

Guymon’s record stands at 9-3 overall with a No. 9 ranking in the OSSAA Class 5A poll. The Lady Tigers will next hit the court Sept. 6th at Clayton, N.M. with a 5 p.m. CDT start time. The freshmen will travel to Liberal, Kan that day with a start time of 4 p.m.