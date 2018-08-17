Lady Tigers take down Fort Elliott in five

More than a week off from game action will test even the best high school volleyball teams. Add to that injuries slowing down several key players, and the Guymon varsity volleyball team got off to a slow start, Thursday evening against the visiting Fort Elliott Cougars out of Briscoe, Texas.

Fort Elliott pulled out the first two sets, 25-23, 25-19, but Guymon regrouped in an intense 25-20 third set, and cruised to wins in the fourth and fifth sets to improve their overall record to 2-0 heading into Saturday’s El Reno Tournament.

“We’re nursing some injuries right now with Macy (LeGrange) and Camry (Kane), so I really limited the amount of reps that they had and I knew that we had the El Reno Tournament this weekend,” said head coach Ty Ware. “I lightened up on them in practice and I think that’s part of the reason why we came out and didn’t look so on, so crisp early on. We struggled with our hitting, struggled with our passing, struggled with our serving but what I’m really happy and proud of these girls is how they came together and started playing.”

Guymon was down 12-5 at one point in the first set, but rallied to tie it at 15 behind Danica Portillo, LeGrange and Kane. Kills by Jaclyn Vasquez and LeGrange put Guymon ahead 18-15, but the Cougars rallied and the lead changed hands three times before Fort Elliott won it by two.

Guymon was again down big early in the second set and was never able to grab the lead in the 25-18 loss.

The teams battled, with eight lead changes in the third set before the Lady Tigers put together a run with Hope Blood and Vasquez at the serve and strong play at the net by LeGrange and Portillo. A LeGrange kill ended the set 25-20 Lady Tigers.

Guymon dominated the fourth set, leading by as much as 10 at one point behind Amy Loya, LeGrange, Kane and Achol Piom. The Cougars made it interesting, cutting it to a 21-19 Guymon advantage, but Vasquez served three straight points to end it 25-19.

Guymon led from start to finish in the 15-5 tie-breaker win.

Kane and LeGrange stood out, but Ware was happy with the serving of Bethany Jones and Vasquez, and the play at the net from Loya and Piom.

The El Reno tournament will feature some familiar teams in Duncan, El Reno and Union City