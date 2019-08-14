Lady Tigers sweep Laverne behind Gutierrez slam

An 11-run outburst in the second inning of game two propelled the Guymon Lady Tigers to a 21-9 win over Laverne on Tuesday night to complete a non-district sweep in a battle of the Tigers.

Sophomore Aaliyah Gutierrez smacked a grand slam homerun in the second inning and added a 2-run double in the same inning as as part of her 6-RBI performance in Game two. Haeley Vasquez smacked four hits and three RBIs, Aveli Gonzalez added two hits and three RBIs. Alaky Costilla knocked in two runs while Jadyn Garcia, Cecilia Sappington and Elizabeth Conner had an RBI each.

Chloe Browning pitched two innings, Garcia and Kaylee Rhodes also saw time in the circle.

After jumping out 2-0, Guymon spotted Laverne a 4-2 lead after one inning before their 11-run outburst in the second inning. Ahead 14-7 after three, Guymon plated seven more runs in the fourth to put it out of reach.

In game two’s 11-3 win, Guymon used a 9-run outburst in the second to put it away while Gutierrez struck out five in four innings and Jadyn Garcia added a strikeout in two innings.

Gutierrez added three hits and an RBI in the first game, while Vasquez and Gonzalez knocked in two runs and Aveli Gonzalez added a 2-run homerun.

Guymon improves to 3-0 on the season heading into the Woodward Tournament.