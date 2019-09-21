Lady Tigers split district DH with Noble

It took a minute, but the explosive Guymon Lady Tigers offense showed up, Friday afternoon. After handing Noble a 5-1 win in the first game of the district double-header, the offense exploded for 18 runs and won the nightcap, 18-4.

Veya Gonzalez and Haeley Vasquez had four runs batted in - each - in the win, while Elizabeth Conner, Jadyn Garcia and Gonzalez all went yard for the Lady Tigers.

Gonzalez drove in runs on a double in the first, a home run in the second and a walk in the fourth.

Conner’s dinger got things started in the first inning as the Lady Tigers jumped up 4-0 in the top of the first. Guymon scored five more in the second and six in the fourth.

The 6-run outburst in the fourth was led by Conner, Gonzalez, Garcia, Cecilia Sappington and Vasquez.

Kaylee Rhodes got the win for Guymon, striking out three.

The first game of the day was all Noble as the Bears held the Lady Tiger offense in check.

Garcia struck out two for Guymon in the circle.

Cecilia Sappington, Daisy Johnson, Malia Moore and Veya Gonzalez reached base for the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers sit at 15-8 and are in fourth place in District 5A-2.