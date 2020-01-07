Lady Tigers roll Woodward, Tigers fall by three

The Guymon Lady Tigers jumped out to a 14-4 first quarter lead and held a 30-14 halftime advantage en route to a 58-28 win over Woodward, Tuesday night at Guymon High School.

The Guymon boys went back and forth with the Boomers, trailing most of the first half before a 6-0 run in the final 1:36 of the second quarter pushed Guymon to a 30-28 halftime advantage. But the Boomers were too much in the second half, leading by as much as nine before holding off a late Tiger rally for a 54-51 win.

Look for a recap and photos, plus a preview of the Anadarko Tournament in Thursday's GDH.

In other games:

The 8th-ranked Hooker boys rebounded from their 46-40 loss to 6A Liberal, Kansas with a 78-29 win at Turpin on Tuesday night.

The Hardesty-Yarbrough girls came back from the holiday break with a 52-31 win over Rolla, Kansas, while the Goodwell Lady Eagles fell at Tyrone, 46-39.