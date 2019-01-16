Lady Tigers hold off Clayton rally; Tigers roll to fourth win

Senior Meagan Bellar drained 22 points and the Guymon Lady Tigers held off a furious fourth quarter Clayton rally to down the Jackettes 55-49, Tuesday night. With the win, Guymon improves to 6-9 while Clayton drops to 10-5.

Clayton came in ranked No. 5 in New Mexico.

BOYS

Guymon 61, Clayton 47

Three Tigers scored in double figures and the Guymon boys team grabbed its second win in three games in impressive fashion, Tuesday night.

See the full recap in Wednesday's print edition.