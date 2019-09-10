Lady Tigers continue to roll, dominate Del City; Merry, Red Devils sweep Sayre in district double dip

After a 4-1 showing over the weekend at the Bethany Tournament, the Guymon Lady Tigers were anxious to bring their powerful offense to the home fans. And those fans were not disappointed. Five different Lady Tigers went yard on the blustery Monday, Aaliyah Gutierrez twice, Jadyn Garcia, Cecilia Sappington, Haeley Vasquez and Elizabeth Conner with a grand slam as Guymon swept Del City 13-8 and 23-3.

Meanwhile in Texhoma, the Texhoma-Goodwell Lady Devils swept Sayre by identical 12-2 scores in a District 2A-2 double-header to even the Lady Devils out at 4-4 in district and 14-7 overall.

Sophomore Olivia Merry continued her torrid pace, grabbing the win in Game one with eight strikeouts in five innings of work and also smacked two doubles to help her cause.

Find recaps in Tuesday's GDH.