Lady Tiger soccer completes 4-day OPSU soccer camp

Panhandle State University women’s soccer coach Mike Rosso, middle, gives instruction at the Panhandle State soccer camp on Wednesday morning. A total of 15 Guymon girls and three from Dumas, Texas attended the camp on Wednesday. The camp concluded Thursday. Rosso is the head coach for the inaugural Panhandle State women’s soccer team and will lead the Aggies into their first-ever soccer game at Carl Wooten Field on Aug. 24th. (Shawn Yorks/staff photos)