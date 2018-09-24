Lady Devils set for Minco regional

The Texhoma-Goodwell Lady Red Devils softball team will head 272 miles to Minco on Thursday to begin the Class 2A Region 4 tournament. Texhoma finished the regular season with a 19-7 record after a 14-6 loss to 5A Guymon last week.

The Lady Devils will take on Oklahoma Union (24-5) at 2 p.m.

The winner advances to play the winner of Minco (28-5) vs. Wellston (11-11). The losers play at 4 p.m. and the winners will play at 6 p.m.

The tournament wraps up Friday with the winner advancing to the state tournament.