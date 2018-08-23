IRS scammers making calls to Texas County residents once again

Residents around Guymon and Texas County are beginning to report a phone scam making the rounds once again, targeting people in an attempt to get them to pay money they don’t owe.

In these calls, scammers impersonate an agent with the Internal Revenue Service, spoofing caller ID numbers in some cases, and inform potential victims if they do not return a call, they will be arrested. Variations may include other threats, including deportation or license revocation.

In the calls, scammers demand immediate payment from potential victims through the use of specific payment methods including a prepaid debit card, gift cards or wire transfers. The IRS advises the agency does not use these methods for tax payments.

See tomorrow's edition for tips on combatting the scam.