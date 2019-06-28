Independence Day fun in Guymon for kids of all ages

As we all prepare for the upcoming holiday weekend with fun and celebration for kids of all ages, there will be activities for the little ones during the day and celebration for everyone in the evening to help add to your Independence Day celebrations.

To start your day, gather up the little folks and head over to Thompson Park for 4th Fun in the Park. It starts off with a fishing derby from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. for ages 3 through 14, with prizes for biggest fish, smallest fish and most fish caught. The derby is hosted by the Guymon Lions Club.

That’s not the end of the family fun, with registration for other events starting at 9:45 a.m. at the Lions Pavilion at the park for kids from newborn through fourth grade.

A Pet Parade goes from 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Following that, Mr. and Miss Firecracker takes place from 10:20 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. in which the little ones with the most patriotic flair will be chosen. A bike parade will go from 10:40 a.m. to 11 a.m. To end the morning festivities, a turtle race with land turtles only will hit the track from 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

Everything finishes up in time for the kids to stick around at the park for some playground time and fun, or you can head home after a fun morning for the littlest ones to get their naps in! It’s a wonderful way to start off your Independence Day with your family!

In the evening, the Guymon Fire Department will uphold annual tradition with the municipal fireworks display shooting off from the Henry C. Hitch Pioneer Arena. While spectators will not be able to head into the arena for safety purposes, everyone will be able to gather around the area to watch the show.

Starting at 9:40 p.m., spectators can tune into 92.7 on the radio for music, with the fireworks choreographed to patriotic sounds.

While the fire department will have the goods set up well before the show, it will kick off once it starts getting dark. Most people will be able to watch the fireworks from anywhere in Guymon, but those willing to venture through the crowds and traffic might find a good spot at the Texas County Fairgrounds. Just make sure you have something to sit on and some good mosquito repellent before you head outside!

There’s no burn ban this year, so make sure to get prepared early and have a safety plan in place. While our guys at the fire department are prepared to take any call, it’s always good to have a quiet and enjoyable holiday!