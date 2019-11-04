House minority leader receives recognition from national women's organization

The National Foundation for Women Legislators (NFWL) recently announced Oklahoma House Minority Leader Emily Virgin (D-Norman) as a 2019 Elected Women of Excellence Award winner.

This award was created to identify women who have worked tirelessly, often breaking down barriers and overcoming obstacles that once seemed insurmountable, to serve their communities. These pacesetters have engendered an environment where women can now serve in public office and fight for the issues they are passionate about.

“Part of the spirit of NFWL is that we take time to acknowledge the significant accomplishments of the hardworking and dedicated women around us, and we are delighted to recognize this year’s honorees,” shares NFWL Executive Director Jody Thomas.

Virgin is entering her second year as the minority leader of the Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus. Elected in 2010, Virgin has advocated for a broad range of topics while in the legislature, including expanding and protecting women’s reproductive rights, advocating for Oklahomans earning middle and low wages, and fighting for criminal justice reform.

“There are more women working in the Capitol today than ever before,” Virgin said. “This progress is due to the work of women’s groups like the NFWL that uplift and empower women to not just run but lead. I am honored to be recognized by this organization.”

The winners were nominated by their colleagues and constituents from their home states, before being chosen by a distinguished panel of NFWL members.