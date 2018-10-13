Hooker, Texhoma roll; Guymon falls

The Hooker Bulldogs found themselves in a battle with the Okeene Whippets, Friday night on the road. The Whippets jumped to a 12-7 lead in the first quarter before the Bulldogs eased to a 14-12 halftime lead as senior quarterback Donavan Yarbrough went down with an injury.

Enter: Gavynn Parker.

The freshman quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the second half to lead Hooker to a 39-12 win. The Bulldogs (7-0 overall, 4-0 District A-1) sit alone atop the district standings after Thomas-Fay-Custer handed Enid Oklahoma Bible Academy its first loss, Friday night.

In other games, Texhoma-Goodwell downed Beaver 55-16 and Piedmont handled Guymon 56-6.

See the recap in the weekend edition.