Hooker, Texhoma roll to big road wins

Donavan Yarbrough threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as the Hooker Bulldogs handled the Booker Kiowas 45-14 on Friday night in the Texas Panhandle. Three of those touchdown passes went to Karder Neville as Hooker led 32-0 at halftime.

The Texhoma-Goodwell Red Devils got to experience some fresh mountain air Friday night with a trip to Trinidad, Colo. And it paid off as the Red Devils got the first head coaching win for Skylar Watson, 52-8 over the host Miners.

See the full recap in Saturday's paper.