Hooker, Texhoma roll to big road wins
Saturday, September 8, 2018
BOOKER, TX
Donavan Yarbrough threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as the Hooker Bulldogs handled the Booker Kiowas 45-14 on Friday night in the Texas Panhandle. Three of those touchdown passes went to Karder Neville as Hooker led 32-0 at halftime.
The Texhoma-Goodwell Red Devils got to experience some fresh mountain air Friday night with a trip to Trinidad, Colo. And it paid off as the Red Devils got the first head coaching win for Skylar Watson, 52-8 over the host Miners.
See the full recap in Saturday's paper.
