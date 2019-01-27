Hooker sweeps Texhoma Tournament championships

The Hooker Bulldogs and Lady Dogs repeated as the champions of the Ron Murphey and Jerry Pugh Texhoma Invitational Tournament Saturday night. For the Bulldogs it was the sixth time in eight years they have hoisted the championship trophy, and they did it in dominating fashion, outscoring the Guymon JV, Turpin and Tyrone by an average score of 68-27.

The two have met for the championship three straight years after Tyrone won it all in 2016.

The Lady Dogs also won for the third straight year and defeated Texhoma for the second year in a row in one of the more exciting girls championship battles since Ray Kennedy’s Lady Bulldogs edged Balko 44-42 in 2014. Hooker’s girls have won four of the last six Texhoma Tournament titles.

