Hooker sweeps Mooreland again for District 2A-1 title

Noelle Hidalgo steals the ball away from Mooreland’s Madison Kahn (21), Saturday night during the District 2A-1 championship. (Shawn Yorks/staff photo)Hooker’s Tanner McBee (15) knocks the ball away from Mooreland’s David Cronister (12), Saturday night in the District 2A-1 championship. Hooker’s defense was too much as the Bearcats were held to just six first half points and the Bulldogs grabbed the district championship, 70-25. (Shawn Yorks/staff photo)
Staff Writer
Monday, February 18, 2019
HOOKER, OK

The third time wasn’t the charm for the Mooreland Bearcats.

For the third year in a row, the Hooker Bulldogs and Lady Dogs played host to Mooreland for the District 2A-1 championship. And for the third straight year, the Bulldogs captured the district championship in dominating fashion, sweeping the Bearcats 56-37 and 70-25 to gain momentum heading into this week’s 2A regional tournament at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale.

