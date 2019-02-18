Hooker sweeps Mooreland again for District 2A-1 title

The third time wasn’t the charm for the Mooreland Bearcats.

For the third year in a row, the Hooker Bulldogs and Lady Dogs played host to Mooreland for the District 2A-1 championship. And for the third straight year, the Bulldogs captured the district championship in dominating fashion, sweeping the Bearcats 56-37 and 70-25 to gain momentum heading into this week’s 2A regional tournament at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale.

See the full recap in our Super Tuesday edition.