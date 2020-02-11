Hooker splits with Alva, Guymon girls take down Garden City

When the Hooker Lady Bulldogs last squared off against Alva on December 7th in the Pioneer Tournament championship, the then-No. 17 3A Lady Bugs dropped Hooker by 10 points to improve to 4-0 on their way to a 13-0 start. Since then, Alva has lost just one game and rose to No. 5 in the 3A rankings while Hooker went 13-3 since their last meeting.

That set up a grudge match Saturday night as the Lady Dogs hoped to knock the Lady Bugs down a notch. Despite playing without senior leader Tomi Hise, the Lady Dogs put up a good fight before eventually falling 46-38.

Senior Noelle Hidalgo shouldered the load early in the game as Hooker jumped out to leads of 6-0 and 8-2 behind six points from Hidalgo. But Alva used a pair of 3-pointers by Hallie Hamilton and Payton Jones to spark a 10-2 run for a brief lead before Hidalgo tied it for Hooker at the end of the first period.

After Hollie Stalder made it 12-10 to start the second, Alva pulled out to a 9-point advantage by halftime, which it turned into an 11-point lead after three.

But the Lady Dogs are a scrappy bunch, and fought back into it in the fourth period. Stalder started the rally, and Janet Cervantes, Alondra Ortiz and Mady Swayze cut it to a 6-point game. But that’s as close as Hooker would get as the Lady Bugs were strong from the free throw line down the stretch to post the win. Alve improved to 20-1 and Hooker dropped to 15-6.

Stalder ended up as leading scorer for Hooker with 13 points after a strong second half, Hidalgo anded up with 12 points, Morgan Maloney chipped in 4, Alondra Ortiz 3, Anadalay Gomez 2, Janet Cervantes 2 and Mady Swayze 2.

Lexie Reihm led Alva with 15, Payton Jones 12, Brooke Perez 5, Chloe Durkee 5 and Rianna Clark 5.

BOYS

Hooker 60, Alva 25

The 9th-ranked 2A Bulldogs had no trouble with the 3A Goldbugs, leading off with a 10-0 run behind junior Cole Cathcart, Mason Stalder and Dillon Metcalf en route to the 35-point win.

Cathcart led all scorers with 16 as the Bulldogs (19-2) led 27-12 at halftime and outscored Alva 18-2 in the third quarter. Jerod Kerr added 12 points, Gavynn Parker 11 with a strong fourth quarter, Mason Stalder 8, Zach Hidalgo 4, Dillon Metcalf 4, Carson Maloney 3, Cole Fischer 2.

•The Dogs and Lady Dogs are on the road tonight to take on the Beaver Dusters before wrapping up the regular season Saturday at home against Class 5A Guymon. The Bulldogs will be on the road for the district tournament at Mooreland where the Bulldogs will join Sayre and the host Bearcats.

FRIDAY

Guymon girls 52, Garden City 50

GARDEN CITY, Kan. — The Lady Tigers pulled out an overtime win north of the border in a game that featured 17 points from freshman spark plug Yeraldy Ruiz.

“Great road win for our team!” coach Tyler Chapman said after the game. “Total team effort.”

Guymon got an early 16-4 lead in the first quarter.

“We had a hard time scoring in the second and Garden City made a run, hitting three 3s in the final minute to bring it within one,” Chapman said. “We actually were down 6 at one time and fought back to have a chance to win at the buzzer.”

In addition to Yeraldy’s 17, senior Johanna Quintero scored 11 points with 5 rebounds and 5 assists, Naomi Aragoñez added 9 points and 10 rebounds, Danica Portillo 8 points and 6 rebounds and freshman Haley Vasquez added 7 points and “Was huge in our press all night,” Chapman added.

Guymon celebrates senior night tonight against Liberal against a Lady Skins squad that comes in ranked No. 2 in Class 6A and was unbaten heading into Monday night’s game against winless Newton.

“They have two division 1 signees,” Chapman said. “We must rebound well and be consistent on the offensive end. They are well coached and we will have to play four great quarters to win.”

Guymon will honor seniors Johanna Quintero and Alaky Costilla tonight.

“They are a huge part of our program and we want to send them out with a win on the final home game on their floor,” Chapman said.

Garden City 46, Guymon boys 35

Brett Fields scored 11 points and Mark Arledge 10 as the Tigers couldn’t quite stay with the Buffaloes. At 6-13 overall on the season, the Tigers will face the 7-8 Redskins tonight.

“Liberal is always a tough outing for us,” said head coach Marcale Marshall. “We are looking forward to the challenge and I believe we will continue to make steps forward. This game will be a major test of our character as a unit.”

Guymon will recognize seniors Ismael Herera, Mark Arledge, Jonathan Fierro and David Enriquez tonight.

“It is a special moment for the seniors and myself,” Marshall said. “My first head coaching job was with this senior group when they were 8th graders. The moment will definitely be special for me because I have been able to grow with this group throughout the years.”