Hooker runs the table with win over Texhoma; Guymon downs NWC in OT, Tyrone rolls over Timberlake

German Mesta raced in from 10 yards on the first play of overtime, and the Tiger defense held Northwest Classen six inches shy of the end zone on their overtime possession, and the Guymon Tigers ended their season with a 21-14 win over the visiting Knights.

“Our guys really did a heckuva job, they really believed and really were pushing as hard as they could,” said Guymon head coach Kyle Davis. “That was really reassuring to me. You could tell that they wanted it just as bad as anybody else.”

In other action:

Texas County’s family feud was an ugly battle between the No. 2 Hooker Bulldogs and the host Texhoma-Goodwell Red Devils, Friday night at Wheatbowl Stadium. When the dust settled, it would be Hooker who came out on top, 30-6, wrapping up the regular season 10-0 and setting up a first-round playoff game next week at home against Mangum.

See a recap of all of Texas County's high school football in the weekend edition.