Hooker rolls Forgan; Lady Dogs get first win; Guymon girls win

Hooker’s Aliyah Piñon (1) shoots over Forgan’s Carson Slatten (1), Tuesday night in Hooker. Piñon was Hooke’s leading scorer with 17 points as the Lady Dogs overcame a first half deficit to win their first game of the season, 45-32. (Shawn Yorks/staff photo)Tate Cathcart drives to the basket for a dunk in Tuesday's 78-26 Hooker win. (Shawn Yorks/staff photo)
Staff Writer
Wednesday, November 28, 2018
HOOKER, OK

The Hooker Bulldogs earned a No. 2 ranking in the OSSAA Class 2A poll before even stepping on the court. Tuesday night, the Bulldogs looked every bit the second-ranked team in the state, rolling over Forgan 78-26 to open the season and put the rest of Oklahoma on notice: The Bulldogs are poised to make another deep run.

The Lady Bulldogs won; Guymon's girls opened with a 57-47 win at Dumas, Texas; the Goodwell boys won and Texhoma swept Felt.

See Wednesday's paper for a full recap and photos from Hooker's sweep.

Category: