Hooker rolls Forgan; Lady Dogs get first win; Guymon girls win

The Hooker Bulldogs earned a No. 2 ranking in the OSSAA Class 2A poll before even stepping on the court. Tuesday night, the Bulldogs looked every bit the second-ranked team in the state, rolling over Forgan 78-26 to open the season and put the rest of Oklahoma on notice: The Bulldogs are poised to make another deep run.

The Lady Bulldogs won; Guymon's girls opened with a 57-47 win at Dumas, Texas; the Goodwell boys won and Texhoma swept Felt.

