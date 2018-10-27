Hooker rolls to district championship

The last time the Hooker Bulldogs won a district football championship, Whitney Houston topped the charts with “Saving All My Love For You,” “The Cosby Show” was the most popular television show, smart phones and the Internet did not exist, and Ronald Reagan was president.

Thirty-three years later, the Bulldogs are back on top of the District A-1 football charts with a district football championship. And Hooker (9-0 overall, 6-0 district) did it with its typical quick-strike offense and a defense that did not break in a 34-0 win over run-happy Mooreland.

In other games, Texhoma-Goodwell earned the fourth playoff spot in District A-1 with a 34-27 win over Oklahoma Bible Academy, Tyrone lost a slugfest to Pond Creek-Hunter 50-40 to place third in District C-1, and Guymon fell to Woodward 49-0.

