Hooker remains No. 2 in AP football poll

The Associated Press released its high school football rankings Monday afternoon, and after a Morrison loss two weeks ago, the Hooker Bulldogs find themselves ranked No. 2 in the AP media poll, three points behind top-ranked Cashion.

Both teams received four first place votes.

Hooker celebrates senior night this week and puts its 8-0 record and No. 2 state ranking up against the 1-7 Mooreland Bearcats. A Hooker win gives the Bulldogs the District A-1 championship. The Bulldogs wrap up the regular season Nov. 2 on the road at Texhoma. The Red Devils battle Oklahoma Bible on the road this week in a battle for the fourth playoff spot in District A-1.

Rejoice Christian is No. 3, nine points behind Hooker, and Morrison is No. 8.

In Class C, the Tyrone Bobcats remain No. 5 while Buffalo is still king of the hill at No. 1. Pond Creek-Hunter is ranked No. 3 so it will be 3 vs. 5 on Friday in Pond Creek as Tyrone and Pond Creek battle for second place in District C-1.

Class B still belongs to Shattuck, while Seiling dropped out after an upset loss to Turpin last Friday night.

Elsewhere, Carl Albert remains top dog in Class 5A, while District 5A-2 rival Guthrie is No. 6 and Bishop McGuinness No. 5.