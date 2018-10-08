Hooker girls win Watonga meet; Bulldogs second

The Mooreland boys took four of the top 10 spots to capture the championship of the Watonga Invitational on Saturday, while the Hooker Lady Bulldogs placed two runners in the Top 10 but three more in the Top 14 to edge out host Watonga for first place. Collen Mclain won the meet for Mooreland with a time of 16:23.84, and teammate Jackson Stinnett was second in 17:03 for the top-ranked (2A) Bearcats. Chandler Crissup was 7th and Francisco Ortega 8th to help Mooreland to the low score of 33.

The top finisher for No. 2-ranked Hooker was Ethan Parsons, who placed 10th in a time of 18:32.06. John Bean was less than a half-second behind his teammate with an 11th place finish in 18:32.43. Draven Hidalgo was 14th in 18:37.84, Arturo Diaz 20th in 19:00.25, Jose Cano 22nd and Karson Neville 29th for the Bulldogs. Oscar Cervantes, Clayton Carter, Hunter Harris and Orlando Rodriguez rounded out the Hooker contingent.

The No. 2-ranked Lady Bulldogs got the best of the top-ranked Watonga Lady Eagles in the girls race on the strength of three runners placing 12-14.

Hallie Ann Sheffield of Tuttle won the girls race in 12:22.09 and Watonga’s Riley Coleman and Jocelyn Turney were 2-3, while Hooker’s Jasmin Garcia was the top Lady Dog in 6th place with a time of 13:15.53 and Noelle Hidalgo was 9th in 13:35.18.

But it was Hollie Stalder (12th), Morgan Maloney (13th) and Josie Gibson (14th) who pushed Hooker over the top as Watonga’s next best runners were Halie Elston and Jade Lockhart, who finished 22-23.

Next up for area small schools is the 2A-3A-4A regionals Oct. 13th at Chisholm High School in north Enid.

See full Hooker results in Monday's GDH.