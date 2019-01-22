Hooker girls survive rough win at Meade, No. 2 Bulldog boys roll

The Hooker Bulldogs and Lady Dogs came away from their trip north of the border with a pair of varsity wins over Meade, Tuesday night to gain some momentum heading into Thursday’s openers at the Texhoma tournament.

For the Lady Dogs, the story of the game was fouls — numerous fouls called against both teams that slowed the pace of the game and didn’t allow either team to get into a flow as Hooker held on for a 58-46 win.

Hooker boys 53

Meade boys 32

The Bulldogs scored just 12 points in the second half as the officials implemented a running clock in the fourth quarter after Hooker went ahead by 30 points entering the final frame.

See the full recap in Wednesday's GDH.