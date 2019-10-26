Hooker girls second, boys 5th at 2A state cross country championships

The Hooker High School girls cross country team were one point shy of a state championship Saturday at the Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech, as the Watonga Lady Eagles captured the state title by one point. Watonga scored 52 points to Hooker's 53.

Hollie Stalder led Hooker with a 5th place individual finish while Josie Gibson was 17th. Goodwell's Karissa Glover was fourth individually and Beaver's Zoee Weaver is the individual state champion.

The Hooker boys were 5th in the state while Mooreland won the state team championship led by Collin Mclain's individual gold medal. Kaysen Stevens was the top Bulldog, placing 8th.

The full recap will follow in Tuesday's GDH.