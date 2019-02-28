Hooker girls advance to area consolation semifinals

The Hooker Lady Bulldogs rebounded from last Saturday’s 12-point loss to Luther with a striking performance Thursday afternoon in the first round of the 2A Area tournament,. The 49-33 win over Hominy at the Central National Bank Center in Enid propelled the Lady Bulldogs to this afternoon’s Area consolation semifinals.

The Lady Dogs will the winner of Crescent vs. Preston Friday afternoon. That winner plays the loser of Friday’s Luther vs. Dale game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with a state tournament berth on the line.

In Thursday’s game, the Lady Dogs got off to a fast start against a flat Lady Bucks team that couldn’t get anything to fall.

Hooker jumped to a 10-1 lead in the first quarter behind Aliyah Piñon and Arianna Stalder, with Piñon and Hayli Burge each adding a 3-pointer. Hominy had four turnovers during that stretch.

Ahead by 10 after the first quarter, Hooker (21-6) increased its advantage to 24-7 at one point in the second behind Hollie Stalder, Noelle Hidalgo and Piñon. Steals by Piñon and Natalie Wayman kept the Lady Bulldogs in control before the Lady Bucks (19-6) ended with two baskets to cut it to 26-13 at halftime.

Hominy cut it to 26-15 to start the third period, but the Hooker defense forced turnovers, and five straight Piñon points increased Hooker’s lead to 30-15.

Hidalgo made it a 17-point game, but the Bucks cut it back to 32-19 before Hollie Stalder and Piñon gave the Lady Dogs a 36-24 lead entering the final quarter.

Piñon and the Stalder sisters did the rest of the damage in the fourth for the 16-point win.

Aliyah Piñon led the Lady Dogs with 21 points, Hollie Stalder added 12, Arianna Stalder 6, Noelle Hidalgo 5 and Hayli Burge 3.