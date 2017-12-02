Hooker falls short in state bid
Saturday, December 2, 2017
ALVA, OK
The word ‘quit’ never once entered the Hooker Bulldogs’ minds, Friday night.
Even after the Crescent Tigers opened the Class A semifinal match with a 14-0 lead. Even after the Tigers had an answer to every Hooker touchdown and managed to stay just one step ahead.
Even after a Crescent punt gave the Bulldogs the ball with 2:24 left in the game, 99 yards to go, down by three points.
Not until Crescent’s Jacob Johnson intercepted a Donavan Yarbrough pass and returned it for a pick-6 did the wind finally go out of the Bulldogs’ sails, Friday night at Ranger Field. The touchdown ended Hooker’s season, 35-25.
See the full recap in the weekend edition.
Category: