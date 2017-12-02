Hooker falls short in state bid

The word ‘quit’ never once entered the Hooker Bulldogs’ minds, Friday night.

Even after the Crescent Tigers opened the Class A semifinal match with a 14-0 lead. Even after the Tigers had an answer to every Hooker touchdown and managed to stay just one step ahead.

Even after a Crescent punt gave the Bulldogs the ball with 2:24 left in the game, 99 yards to go, down by three points.

Not until Crescent’s Jacob Johnson intercepted a Donavan Yarbrough pass and returned it for a pick-6 did the wind finally go out of the Bulldogs’ sails, Friday night at Ranger Field. The touchdown ended Hooker’s season, 35-25.

See the full recap in the weekend edition.