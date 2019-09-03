Hooker Car Show to take place this weekend (September 7, 2019)

Staff Writer
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
GUYMON, OK

Staff Report

The annual Hooker Car Show is set to take off this Saturday, Sept. 7 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in beautiful downtown Hooker, bringing all the traditional parts we have come to expect from this fantastic yearly event.
The Hooker Car Show will have hundreds of beautiful cars, along with a wide variety of foods, merchant drawings for prizes and entertainment. Vendor booths will include clothing, jewelry, crafts, woodwork and so much more.
The schedule set for Saturday is as follows:
• Gates open at 7 a.m.
• National anthem, car show begins at 9 a.m.
• Voting ballots cutoff is at 1:30 p.m.
• Drawings for $100 and two gifts will take place every 30 minutes from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• A prayer will take place at 1:30 p.m.
• Merchant drawings will take place at 3:30 p.m.
• Award presentation is at 4 p.m.
• A $1,000 cash drawing is at 4:45 p.m.
More information shared through social media adds details, including music by Whiskey Red with opener Katelynn Draper; a cardboard car contest for the kids at 2 p.m., in which children are invited to build a wearable, walkable, moveable vehicle to enter at the library. Don’t miss all the great things in store at the Hooker Car Show this weekend!

