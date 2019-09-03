Hooker Car Show to take place this weekend (September 7, 2019)

Staff Report

The annual Hooker Car Show is set to take off this Saturday, Sept. 7 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in beautiful downtown Hooker, bringing all the traditional parts we have come to expect from this fantastic yearly event.

The Hooker Car Show will have hundreds of beautiful cars, along with a wide variety of foods, merchant drawings for prizes and entertainment. Vendor booths will include clothing, jewelry, crafts, woodwork and so much more.

The schedule set for Saturday is as follows:

• Gates open at 7 a.m.

• National anthem, car show begins at 9 a.m.

• Voting ballots cutoff is at 1:30 p.m.

• Drawings for $100 and two gifts will take place every 30 minutes from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• A prayer will take place at 1:30 p.m.

• Merchant drawings will take place at 3:30 p.m.

• Award presentation is at 4 p.m.

• A $1,000 cash drawing is at 4:45 p.m.

More information shared through social media adds details, including music by Whiskey Red with opener Katelynn Draper; a cardboard car contest for the kids at 2 p.m., in which children are invited to build a wearable, walkable, moveable vehicle to enter at the library. Don’t miss all the great things in store at the Hooker Car Show this weekend!