Hooker boys to play for Area championship, Friday; Lady Dogs drop to consolation bracket

One more game.

One more game is all that stands between the Hooker Bulldogs and a return trip to the Class 2A state tournament. The Bulldogs matched Luther’s physicality and held off the Lions 77-62 on Saturday night at Pioneer High School to punch their ticket to this Friday night’s Area championship at the Enid Events Center.

For the Lady Bulldogs, turnovers were the theme of the night in Hooker’s 57-45 loss to Luther’s Lady Lions. The Lady Dogs still advance to the Area tournament in Enid, albeit in the consolation bracket, which means Hooker needs three straight wins to advance to the state tournament.

The full recap is in our Super Tuesday edition.