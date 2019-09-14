Homecoming heartbreak for Tigers; Hooker, Tyrone roll to homecoming wins; Texhoma-Goodwell blanks Trinidad

Guymon’s turnover woes continued at Friday night’s Homecoming clash as the Tigers committed three fumbles and two interceptions - in the first half of Stratford’s homecoming-spoiling 64-0 win.

Hooker 53, Clayton, N.M. 7

HOOKER — Homecoming at Bulldog Stadium was all Cole Fischer as the junior scored four touchdowns in the first half alone, single-handedly giving the Bulldogs a 25-7 lesd en route to a blowout win over the Yellowjackets.

Tyrone 46, Beaver 0

TYRONE — It was also Homecoming at Tyrone and the Bobcats faced the Beaver Dusters, who dropped to 8-man this year. The game ended with 1:11 left in the third quarter thanks to the 8-man mercy rule.

Texhoma-Goodwell 56, Trinidad, Colo 0

GOODWELL — The first home game for the Red Devils at Anchor D Stadium featured Texhoma sporting National Guard jerseys.

Stats were not available, but the Red Devils led 44-0 at the half against the Miners before cruising to the win. Texhoma will be at Wheatbowl Stadium in Texhoma next week to face Hinton for Homecoming.

