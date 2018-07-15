Home explosion occurs early Sunday morning, no injuries reported
Sunday, July 15, 2018
GUYMON, OK
A home explosion occurred in the early Sunday morning hours on NE 1st Street in Guymon, destroying a duplex home and causing some damage to homes nearby. It has been reported that no one was home at the time. No injuries or fatalities occurred from the explosion. A cause has not been conclusively determined at this time. The Guymon Fire Department is expected to release further information on Monday. We will update the story when the report is provided.
