Thursday's High Plains Tournament Available Scores

GIRLS

Hardesty-Yarbrough 44, Goodwell 43 (OT)

Boise City 62, Taloga 10

Balko 55, Felt 32

BOYS

Felt 45, Goodwell 44

Boise City 50, Balko 48

Tyrone 57, Taloga 8

Games continue Friday and the tournament concludes Saturday at Anchor D Arena on the campus of Panhandle State University.