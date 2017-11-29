Heritage Community conducting annual Tree of Love campaign

The Heritage Community is conducting ti’s annual Fund raising Campaign. The Tree of Love donations help to provide care and support for many residents who have outlived their financial resources. Your generous contributions help our elders live a meaningful life while maintaining their dignity.

The gifts assist with dentures and dental work, eye glasses, hearing aides, medications, nursing supplies, clothing, special equipment, rent assistance, recreation and activities and much more. The Heritage Community is a Not for Profit Organization (501c3) which operates solely on resident fees, Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance and your generosity. All gifts are tax deductible. You may visit the Heritage community online at www.guymonheritagecommunity.com or call 580-338-3186.