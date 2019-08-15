Headrick, Favila and Wing awarded August Yards of the Month

Staff Writer
Thursday, August 15, 2019
GUYMON, OK

Pete and Deborah Headrick in Ward 3, Carlota and Guillermo Favila as the At-Large and Agnes Wing in Ward 1 are three of the beautiful yards honored for August in Guymon. Each yard will have a sign on display to mark their locations throughout the month. To nominate a yard for September, email beautify@guymonok.org with a name and address of someone you feel should be recognized for their well groomed yards.

