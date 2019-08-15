Headrick, Favila and Wing awarded August Yards of the Month

Pete and Deborah Headrick in Ward 3, Carlota and Guillermo Favila as the At-Large and Agnes Wing in Ward 1 are three of the beautiful yards honored for August in Guymon. Each yard will have a sign on display to mark their locations throughout the month. To nominate a yard for September, email beautify@guymonok.org with a name and address of someone you feel should be recognized for their well groomed yards.