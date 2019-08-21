Hardesty, Yarbrough enter into athletic co-op agreement

Tuesday night, the Yarbrough School Board approved a Co-Op for extra curricular activities with Hardesty School. The Hardesty School Board had previously voted to approve the Co-Op and the schools have the green light from the OSSAA.

Yarbrough athletes will join Hardesty to form Hardesty-Yarbrough for all activities beginning immediately. Hardesty began its first-ever volleyball program this week, with its first-ever game at Guymon on Tuesday. Yarbrough girls will join the team in the near future and the team, which will play a junior varsity schedule this year, is adding games. Guymon will visit Hardesty Thursday at 4 p.m. for the first-ever match at Hardesty.

