Guymon's Larson signs to cheer at Panhandle State

Guymon High School played host to a ceremony for senior Ryann Larson, who has signed a lettter of intent to cheer for Oklahoma Panhandle State University. Ryann, seated at center, was joined by her family for the ceremony. Competitive Cheer is now offered at Panhandle State as a supported program which will follow the same recruiting, academic and eligibility standards as the other 10 Aggie sports. Student-athletes recruited for the cheer team will now be afforded the same opportunities as the other competitive sports, including Scholar-Athlete and All-American honors, and the ability to compete on a regional and national level. The Aggies completed their first season of competitive cheer in February at the NAIA Southwest Qualifying Group Cheerleading and Dance Championships at Oklahoma City University. The team is coached by Alyssa Freeman. (Shawn Yorks/staff photo)