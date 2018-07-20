Guymonites rally to show love through Sox drive

Socks are the number one most requested clothing item by those in need and those helping, but they're the item least likely to be donated. There's one charitable organization working to address the problem through the mission of, "Warming hearts, feet first."

Those who are ready to help out and donate brand new socks are encouraged to take donations to Brown & Associates Insurance at 917 N. Main St. or Charles White State Farm Insurance at 1024 N. Main St. in Guymon.

The collection doesn't stop at the two partnering agencies. On Sept. 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sox of Love is in need of assistance packaging donated socks for distribution at First Christian Church Disciple Center at 802 N. Quinn St. in Guymon. All donations made to Sox of Love are tax deductible.

For more information on Sox of Love, go online and visit soxoflove.org., see Saturday's edition of the Guymon Daily Herald for more details about this project and what you can do to help.