Guymon volleyball falls in regional semifinals

The Guymon Lady Tigers volleyball season came to an end Monday night in Skiatook as Guymon fell to Collinsville in the regional semifinals. Guymon took the first set 25-23, but Collinsville tied it with a 25-15 win in the second set. Guymon (18-9) took the second set 25-23, but the Lady Cardinals took the last two sets 25-16 and 15-6 to advance to the regional championship and send the Lady Tigers home for the season.

Macy LeGrange led Guymon with 12 kills, Danica Portillo added 5 and Camry Kane 5. Hope Blood recorded 27 assists and Bethany Jones 2 blocks while LeGrange and Jaclyn Vasquez had 2 aces apiece.