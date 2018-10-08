Guymon varsity, Junior varsity boys dominate Lakin

The Guymon High School varsity boys placed first again, Saturday. This time the Tigers dominated the Lakin Invitational with the low score of 23 to capute first place. Colten Brown of Boise City won the meet as the top Guymon finisher was Natnael Weldemichael. Five Guymon runners placed in the Top 10.

The Lady Tigers placed second, led by Eidy Ochoa in 19th place.

The JV boys ran the table as the first seven runners who crossed the finish line were from Guymon, led by Alonzo Ramirez in 18:04.

See full Guymon JV and varsity finisher's list in Monday's GDH.