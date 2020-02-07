Guymon travels to Garden City; Goodwell wraps up regular season at home against Turpin; Hooker hosts Alva on Saturday

Following Saturday’s dominating win over Holcomb, the Guymon Lady Tigers will need a similar effort Friday night in Garden City against an improving Lady Buffaloes squad that comes into the game 8-6 overall after a second place finish in the Newton Tournament.

“I thought our kids played solid defense, but had periods of time where we didnt score,” said head coach Tyler Chapman of the Holcomb win. “The game is all about runs, and we must be able to score when we get open looks. It was a team effort as we were in early foul trouble.

“It was great to play at home in front of our fans.”

But Friday night’s battle is north of the border and will be another tough test for Guymon (10-8).

“Garden is a tough team, they continue to get better each night out,” Chapman said. “They are streaky and have a really good freshman point guard. We must be able to contain their dribble drive and rebound exceptional to win on the road.”

•At 6-12, the Guymon boys’ record is deceiving. Saturday’s 3-point loss to Holcomb showcased Guymon’s talent, but the team just couldn’t put the Longhorns away.

“We started off the game sluggish and it hurt us,” said coach Marcale Marshall. “We missed four point-blank layups to start the game and only shot 28 percent from the field in the first quarter.

“We fought throughout the game and made some big plays but Holcomb continued to make timely plays throughout our runs. We didn’t execute from the free throw line (63%) and that plays a major role in close games.”

Marshall said the key to taking down Garden is to not lose confidence.

“I believe our biggest hurdle right now is staying aggressive offensively,” Marshall said. “At times when we miss a few easy shots we get down and lose our confidence within the offense and start to defer instead of continuing to attack.

“Garden City is a scrappy and well-coached basketball team. Playing in Garden City is a tough task due to the home crowd and their energy.”

•The Goodwell Eagles and Lady Eagles will wrap up the regular season at home Friday night against Turpin. The Eagles are coming off a 64-39 win over Rolla and have already secured a berth in the regional tournament while the Cardinals (2-17) hope to end on a positive note.

The Lady Eagles will have a tough test against the 12-7 Lady Cardinals.

•The Texhoma boys have also secured a berth in the Class A regionals with a bye in the district tournament next week. The Red Devils improved to 14-7 with a 71-54 win at Forgan on Tuesday and will travel to 10-8 Laverne Friday night before wrapping up the regular season Feb. 11 at home against Shattuck.

The Lady Devils fell 64-26 at Forgan on Tuesday night and face a Laverne Lady Tigers squad that sits at 8-10 and has won four straight.

•Hooker traveled to Southwestern Heights on Tuesday and swept with the boys winning 61-49 to improve to 18-2 overall heading into Saturday’s home battle against 3A Alva, which is 5-15 on the season. The Lady Dogs improved to 15-5 with a 56-27 win over Heights and will be in for a huge test against the 5th-ranked Lady Goldbugs (19-1).

Hooker wraps up the regular season Feb. 11 at Beaver and Feb. 15 at home against Class 5A Guymon.

•The Tyrone boys ripped Hardesty-Yarbrough 71-28 on Tuesday night to improve to 17-3 on the season, while H-Y dropped to 9-14 heading into Friday’s season-finale against Deerfield, Kansas. The Bobcats end the regular season Friday night against Beaver (5-13).

The Lady Cats fell to a tough Hardesty-Yarbrough team 51-47 on Tuesday to drop to 7-13 and will end the regular season Friday night at home against the 12-5 Lady Dusters. H-Y improved to 18-5 with the win heading into the finale against Deerfield.