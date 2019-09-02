Guymon. Texhoma fall in season openers

Turnovers were the name of the game Friday night at Carl & Lou McKinnon Field, and in the end, it hurt Guymon the most in a 34-13 opening loss to Oklahoma City Western Heights. The miscues squashed what had otherwise been a strong performance on both sides of the ball for the Tigers.

“We’ve come a long way,” said head coach Kyle Davis. “It’s taken us three years to get here. Not taking anything away from Western Heights, but I thought we performed much better than we have in the past.”

Sophomore quarterback Carson Martinez scored twice for the Tigers as Guymon jumped out to a 7-0 lead early. And it was an early Western Heights mistake that helped Guymon’s cause.

The Jets took the opening kickoff at their own 39 and the Guymon defense shut them down cold. Michael Medina and Javier Gonzalez were in on some big hits that forced the Jets to punt. But the snap went over the punter’s head and Guymon took over on the Western Heights 17.

Three plays later, Martinez was in the end zone and, after the extra point by Javier Sinecio, Guymon led 7-0.

The Jets answered with a methodical 9-play, 80 yard scoring drive, putting it in the end zone with a 25-yard run with 3:42 to go in the first quarter for a 7-all tie.

After Guymon was forced to punt, the Jets put together another long drive, ending the first quarter and taking nearly eight minutes off the clock in the second. The 89-yard scoring drive took 19 plays and was capped by a 15-yard scoring pass at the 4:08 mark of the second quarter. The extra point was blocked and the Jets led 13-7.

Guymon made a go at it late in the second quarter, driving from its own 26 to the Western Heights 23 off the running of Sooner Merwin and Jairo Ponce, with a pass completion from Martinez to Trey Fields. But the drive stalled there and Guymon trailed by six at the half, but had the ball first in the second half.

The Tigers were forced to punt on their first possession of the second half, but a Javier Gonzalez fumble recovery gave the Tigers new life at the Western Heights 24. Merwin, Ponce and Martinez took Guymon to the Jets 10 and the Tigers were on the doorstep of potentially taking the lead.

But a fumble on an option pitch was scooped up by the Jets and returned 90 yards for a touchdown, and Western Heights led 20-7.

“That really hurt us,” Davis said. “We came out at the end of the first half and it’s 13-7. Then we fumble and they return it 90 yards. In reality, it’s a 14-point swing in their favor. The wind went out of our sails.”

The Tigers got some good runs by Leonel Torres, Merwin, Martinez and Ponce, but a fumbled snap on 4th-and-4 at the 34 gave it away on downs at the WH 46. A 52-yard pass put the Jets at the Guymon 2 yard line, and WH scored on the next play to take a 27-7 lead at the end of the third.

Ethan Church and Michael Medina were in on some big plays defensively and, after forcing the Jets to turn it over on downs at the Tiger 9, Guymon was driving behind the scrambling of Martinez. But a turnover by the Tigers gave it back and Heights scored on a 21-yard run with 5:04 left in the game for a 37-7 lead.

Diego Sinecio had some tackles for Guymon on that Drive.

The Tigers got back on the board to end the game with a 13-yard scamper by Martinez at the 1:33 mark of the fourth. Torres had a 27-yard run to set up the score for Guymon.

Guymon travels to Liberal, Kansas next Friday night for the Redskins season-opener.

The Tigers have a week to improve and correct first-game mistakes.

“Our substitutions weren’t really crisp like they should have been,” Davis said. “We had some penalties I didn’t like too much, but the biggest thing is we’ve got to build on what we did right. I think our defense is right there and I think our offense has come a long way and if we can keep building on those I think we’re gonna be ok.”

•The only other Texas County team in action Friday was Texhoma-Goodwell, which began the season at Gruver, Texas. The defending 2A Texas state runners-up downed the Red Devils 61-19.