Guymon swimming qualifies nine for state

The Guymon High School swim team was in Edmond over the weekend for the Class 5A West Reginal swim meet and came away with plenty of hardware and nine state qualifiers. The state meet is Feb. 21-22 at Jenks.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Sydney Landers, Jackie Martinez, Lauren El-Amoudi and Ella Oblander qualified for state with a 7th place finish, while the boys 200-yard freestyle relay team of Thomas Mussman, Samuel Oakes, Nathaniel Christian and Paul Oakes qualified for state.

Individually, Landers qualified in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.

“Sydney Landers is in her second year of being a swimmer. Her amazing strength and perseverance has gotten her to State for the second year. she has an individual event of 100 breastroke along with 200 Medley relay with Ella, Jackie and Lauren,” said head coach Kim El-Amoudi.

Martinez qualified in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-backstroke.

“Jackie Martinez is a Junior and this is her second year to swim in High School.She was an alternate last year and is now competing in State for 1 individual event and relay," El-Amoudi said.

Lauren El-Amoudi qualified in the 500-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke.

“Lauren El-Amoudi is a freshman,” the coach said. “At Regionals she made it to the A Finals with her 500 freestyle and her 100 Breaststroke. 500 free is a new event for her, that she just started 3 meets ago.”

Oblander is competing in the 200-yard freestyle and 500 free.

“Ella Oblander is a Junior and repeatedly has had success in her freestyle events. This is her second year to be a State Qualifier. Ella along with Jackie, Sydney and Lauren will compete in their 200 Medley Relay.”

Bianca Hernandez qualified in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.

“Bianca Hernandez is a third year swimmer. This her second year to qualify for State, and took on a new event of Backstroke.”

Mussman qualified in the 50-yard freestyle after a third place regional finish, as well as the 100 free.

“Thomas Mussman is heading to State for the second year. He medaled last year in his Freestyle and Butterfly and is looking to repeat,” El-Amoudi said.

Samuel Oakes also qualified idividually in the 100-yard backstroke and 100 freestyle.

“Samuel Oakes is a Senior and has swam only the lasttwo years. His personal records in Freestyle and Backstroke have been amazing. He came in second at the Western Regionals.”

Paul Oakes qualified on the 200 freestyle relay.

“Paul Oakes is a 1st time swimmer with theTigers and qualified in his 200 freestyle relay, with Samuel, Thomas and Christian.”

Christian is a freshman and alo qualified on the 200 free relay.

“Nathaniel Christian is a freshman and a newbie to the sport of swimming. He is heading to State in a 200 Freestyle Relay. He has made tremendous progress throughout the season.”