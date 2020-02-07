Guymon swimmers set for regionals today, Saturday

The Guymon High School swim team - Jackie Martinez, Lauren El-Amoudi, Nathaniel Christian, Paul Oakes, Samuel Oakes, Thomas Mussman, Ella Oblander, Sydney Landers and Bianca Hernandez - are competing at the Class 5A regional meet today and Saturday in Yukon. “Proud of these swimmers for their dedication and hard work towards their craft,” said coach Kim El-Amoudi. “The seconds have melted away throughout the season and excited to see how our team ends up at Regionals.”