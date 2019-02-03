Guymon swimmers send 12 to state after strong regional finish

A dozen Guymon High School swimmers are headed to the state swim meet Feb. 14th after a strong performance over the weekend at the Mitch Park YMCA in Edmond in the Class 5A West regional meet.

The highest placement went to Adam El-Amoudi, who finished second in the region in the 100-yard breast stroke with a time of 1:06.27. The boys 200 medley relay team of Bryar Homan, Adam El-Amoudi, Thomas Mussman and Samuel Oakes placed third in their event, while Mussman had two fourth place individual finishes, as did senior Mercedes Davis.

The following swimmers will compete at the state meet in two weeks: Adam El-Amoudi, Bryar Homan, Mercedes Davis, Bethany Jones, Paige Pearson, Samuel Oakes, Bianca Hernandez, Ella Oblander, Jackie Martinez, Kira Proxauf, Thomas Mussman and Sydney Landers.

As a team. Guymon was sixth out of 18 teams combined, and sixth in the boys and girls team standings.

Full Guymon individual results are in Monday's paper.