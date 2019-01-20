Guymon swimmers compete well at Enid

The Guymon High School swim team competed Friday in a meet in Enid, with the Tigers placing third overall, The girls were second and the boys fourth.

The Tigers had some some strong individual performances, led by senior Mercedes Davis. who won the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 1:02.24 and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:10.69. Bianca Hernandez won the 100 butterfly in 1:26.36.

Thomas Mussman was second in the 100 butterfly, Adam El-Amoudi second in the 100 breast stroke, Ella Oblander second in the 200 200 free and Hernandez second in the 500-yard freestyle.

The team will head to the regional meet in two weeks.

Full Guymon results are in Monday's print edition.