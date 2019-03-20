Guymon sweeps Ulysses for third straight win

Hunter Martinez tossed a 3-hit shutout and the Guymon offense picked up where it left off in Monday’s shutout of Beaver with a repeat 12-0 win over Ulysses, Kan. in the first game of Tuesday’s double-header at Asa Howard Legion Field. Martinez struck out two and walked one in four innings of work on a cool, blustery day, in contrast to the previous day’s 70 degrees. Guymon won the second game 15-4.

See the full recap in Wednesday's paper.