Guymon soccer teams announce honors

Thursday, April 30, 2020
GUYMON, OK

The Guymon High School boys soccer team had many honorees.

All-State:

Isaac Olivas
Jainer Raudales
All-State Honorable Menitions:

Henok Gebrekristos
Binyam Achisew
All-District:

Michael Medina
Binyam Achisew
Henok Gebrekristos
Noah Pena
The girls soccer team honors were as follows;

All-State:

Alexis Garcia
Crystina Hernandez
All-State Honorable Mention:

Alexandra Barboza
All-District:

Sebastina Naz
Natalia Jiminez
Lizeth Erives
Lizbeth Uribe
The all-state game is scheduled for June.

