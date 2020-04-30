Guymon soccer teams announce honors

The Guymon High School boys soccer team had many honorees.

All-State:

Isaac Olivas

Jainer Raudales

All-State Honorable Menitions:

Henok Gebrekristos

Binyam Achisew

All-District:

Michael Medina

Binyam Achisew

Henok Gebrekristos

Noah Pena

The girls soccer team honors were as follows;

All-State:

Alexis Garcia

Crystina Hernandez

All-State Honorable Mention:

Alexandra Barboza

All-District:

Sebastina Naz

Natalia Jiminez

Lizeth Erives

Lizbeth Uribe

The all-state game is scheduled for June.