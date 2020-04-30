Guymon soccer teams announce honors
Thursday, April 30, 2020
GUYMON, OK
The Guymon High School boys soccer team had many honorees.
All-State:
Isaac Olivas
Jainer Raudales
All-State Honorable Menitions:
Henok Gebrekristos
Binyam Achisew
All-District:
Michael Medina
Binyam Achisew
Henok Gebrekristos
Noah Pena
The girls soccer team honors were as follows;
All-State:
Alexis Garcia
Crystina Hernandez
All-State Honorable Mention:
Alexandra Barboza
All-District:
Sebastina Naz
Natalia Jiminez
Lizeth Erives
Lizbeth Uribe
The all-state game is scheduled for June.
