Guymon sending two to state track meet after strong regional finishes

Two Guymon Tigers will be headed to the state track meet next weekend following dominating performances over the weekend at the 5A regionals in Ponca City.

Aaliyah Gutierrez placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 17.15 seconds to qualify for state, while Mulu Gebresiluse was second in the 1600 meters with a time of 4:48.15, second only to Tulsa Bishop Kelley’s Kent Borovich with a time of 4:47.85.

