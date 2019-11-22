Guymon Seaboard Expansion Project Plan Review Committee to reconvene on Nov. 26

Following a special meeting of the Guymon Seaboard Expansion Project Plan Review Committee on Nov. 21, the committee chose to table any approval or disapproval of the agreement to allow for additional time to review before moving forward.

The next meeting of the committee has been scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Guymon City Hall at 424 N. Main St.

This meeting is open to the public.