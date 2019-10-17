Guymon Schools PTSO to host fall carnival Oct. 26

The Guymon Schools Parent-Teacher-Student Organization (PTSO) will be hosting its annual PTSO Fall Carnival on Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Texas County Activity Center at the corner of 5th Street and Sunset Lane in Guymon. Admission is $5 per student, and children ages 2 and under can get in free. There will be food, fresh popcorn, cotton candy, new games, plenty of candy, a cake walk, bouncy house, face painting and a photo booth.

Included in the fun is a costume contest. For a $1 entry fee, participants can sign up to win a prize! There will also be a raffle with $1 tickets for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses, with drawings held throughout the evening.

Note: Admission does not include the popcorn, cake walk, concessions, photo booth and face painting.