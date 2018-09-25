Guymon School Board Launches Superintendent Search

Guymon Public Schools is launching its search for a new superintendent and has selected the Oklahoma State School Boards Association to assist with finding the district’s new leader.

Superintendent Doug Melton will retire effective June 30. The board will begin accepting applications in November and hopes to select a new superintendent in early 2019, with the new superintendent joining the district on July 1, 2019.

“Doug’s leadership and commitment to our district has allowed us to grow and thrive as our community has changed over the last two decades,” said school board President Mike Ray. “Doug will be missed, but this is also an exciting opportunity to think about the future of our children, our school and our community.”

OSSBA has performed superintendent searches throughout the state for school districts of all sizes. Districts that have recently used its search service include Oklahoma City, Washington, Waurika and Norman. The association will advertise the opening, recruit potential candidates and provide an electronic application management system.

OSSBA also will facilitate community forums in November. Details will be shared when they are finalized. An online survey to be posted on the district’s website also will be available in November to receive input. The feedback will help guide the board in its decision making.

“Hiring a new superintendent is a significant event for our community, and I’m excited our process recognizes the importance of community input,” Ray said.